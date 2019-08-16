Reviewing Campbell Soup Company (CPB)’s and TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) and TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ). The two are both Processed & Packaged Goods companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Campbell Soup Company 39 1.26 N/A 2.11 19.56 TDH Holdings Inc. 1 0.65 N/A -1.48 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Campbell Soup Company and TDH Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Campbell Soup Company 0.00% 31.4% 2.9% TDH Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

0.6 and 0.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Campbell Soup Company. Its rival TDH Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.4 and 0.2 respectively. Campbell Soup Company has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than TDH Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Campbell Soup Company and TDH Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Campbell Soup Company 2 2 0 2.50 TDH Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Campbell Soup Company’s average price target is $37, while its potential downside is -12.24%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Campbell Soup Company and TDH Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 54.2% and 2.1%. Insiders held 0.1% of Campbell Soup Company shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 93.54% of TDH Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Campbell Soup Company 2.02% 3.04% 7.88% 18.49% 0.98% 25.31% TDH Holdings Inc. 101.57% 63.75% 50.57% 114.37% -59.57% 138.01%

For the past year Campbell Soup Company has weaker performance than TDH Holdings Inc.

Summary

Campbell Soup Company beats on 8 of the 9 factors TDH Holdings Inc.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages; Global Biscuits and Snacks; and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of CampbellÂ’s condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; CampbellÂ’s gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; and CampbellÂ’s tomato juices. The Global Biscuits and Snacks segment provides Pepperidge Farm cookies, crackers, and bakery and frozen products in the United States retail; ArnottÂ’s biscuits in Australia and the Asia Pacific; and Kelsen cookies worldwide, as well as meals and shelf-stable beverages in Australia and the Asia Pacific. The Campbell Fresh segment offers Bolthouse Farms fresh carrots, carrot ingredients, refrigerated beverages, and refrigerated salad dressings; and Garden Fresh Gourmet salsa, hummus, dips, and tortilla chips, as well as refrigerated soups. The company sells its products through retail food chains, mass discounters, mass merchandisers, club stores, convenience stores, drug stores, and dollar stores, as well as other retail, commercial, and non-commercial establishments; and independent contractor distributors. Campbell Soup Company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Camden, New Jersey.

TDH Holdings, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of pet food products for pet owners worldwide. It offers approximately 200 products, which include 5 product lines consisting of pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, dental health snacks, and baked pet biscuits, as well as non-food items. The company sells its products under the Pet Cuisine, Hum & Cheer, Like, TDH, Tiandihui, and Dog Zone Sasami names. It offers its products to the retailers and wholesalers, as well as through e-commerce sales. TDH Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Qingdao, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.