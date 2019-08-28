Reviewing Campbell Soup Company (CPB)’s and Its Peers results

We are comparing Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Processed & Packaged Goods companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.2% of Campbell Soup Company’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.39% of all Processed & Packaged Goods’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Campbell Soup Company has 0.1% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 14.87% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Campbell Soup Company and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Campbell Soup Company 0.00% 31.40% 2.90% Industry Average 17.97% 15.39% 4.75%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Campbell Soup Company and its rivals’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Campbell Soup Company N/A 39 19.56 Industry Average 212.68M 1.18B 28.25

Campbell Soup Company has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Campbell Soup Company and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Campbell Soup Company 0 3 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.11 2.25 2.45

With consensus target price of $41.67, Campbell Soup Company has a potential downside of -0.90%. The competitors have a potential upside of -6.86%. Given Campbell Soup Company’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Campbell Soup Company has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Campbell Soup Company and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Campbell Soup Company 2.02% 3.04% 7.88% 18.49% 0.98% 25.31% Industry Average 12.34% 12.06% 13.14% 27.27% 16.12% 40.95%

For the past year Campbell Soup Company was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

Campbell Soup Company has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, Campbell Soup Company’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.19 and has 1.29 Quick Ratio. Campbell Soup Company’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Campbell Soup Company.

Risk & Volatility

Campbell Soup Company is 51.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.49. In other hand, Campbell Soup Company’s rivals have beta of 0.69 which is 30.65% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Campbell Soup Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Campbell Soup Company’s competitors beat Campbell Soup Company.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages; Global Biscuits and Snacks; and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of CampbellÂ’s condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; CampbellÂ’s gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; and CampbellÂ’s tomato juices. The Global Biscuits and Snacks segment provides Pepperidge Farm cookies, crackers, and bakery and frozen products in the United States retail; ArnottÂ’s biscuits in Australia and the Asia Pacific; and Kelsen cookies worldwide, as well as meals and shelf-stable beverages in Australia and the Asia Pacific. The Campbell Fresh segment offers Bolthouse Farms fresh carrots, carrot ingredients, refrigerated beverages, and refrigerated salad dressings; and Garden Fresh Gourmet salsa, hummus, dips, and tortilla chips, as well as refrigerated soups. The company sells its products through retail food chains, mass discounters, mass merchandisers, club stores, convenience stores, drug stores, and dollar stores, as well as other retail, commercial, and non-commercial establishments; and independent contractor distributors. Campbell Soup Company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Camden, New Jersey.