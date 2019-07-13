Reviewing Cameco Corporation (CCJ)’s and Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)’s results

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) and Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) compete with each other in the Industrial Metals & Minerals sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cameco Corporation 11 0.00 N/A 0.18 57.37 Teck Resources Limited 22 0.00 N/A 3.81 5.54

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Cameco Corporation and Teck Resources Limited. Teck Resources Limited has higher revenue and earnings than Cameco Corporation. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Cameco Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Teck Resources Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cameco Corporation 0.00% 1.9% 1.2% Teck Resources Limited 0.00% 13.3% 7.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.87 beta means Cameco Corporation’s volatility is 13.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Teck Resources Limited has a 1.32 beta and it is 32.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cameco Corporation are 2.6 and 1.8. Competitively, Teck Resources Limited has 3 and 2.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Teck Resources Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cameco Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Cameco Corporation and Teck Resources Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cameco Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Teck Resources Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Teck Resources Limited on the other hand boasts of a $28 consensus price target and a 29.15% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 70.1% of Cameco Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 73.7% of Teck Resources Limited are owned by institutional investors. Cameco Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, 1.4% are Teck Resources Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cameco Corporation -2.43% -13.97% -17.43% -16.12% -13.07% -11.54% Teck Resources Limited -3.96% -14.75% -2.04% 1.59% -25.33% -2.09%

For the past year Cameco Corporation was more bearish than Teck Resources Limited.

Summary

Teck Resources Limited beats on 9 of the 10 factors Cameco Corporation.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. It operates through three segments: Uranium, Fuel Services, and NUKEM. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrates. Its operating uranium properties include the McArthur River/Key Lake, Cigar Lake, and Rabbit Lake properties located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Inkai property situated in Kazakhstan; the Smith Ranch-Highland property located in Wyoming, the United States; and the Crow Butte property situated in Nebraska, the United States. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services. This segment also produces fuel bundles and reactor components for CANDU reactors. The NUKEM segment trades in uranium and uranium-related products. The company sells its uranium and fuel services to nuclear utilities. Cameco Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

Teck Resources Limited explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The companyÂ’s principal products comprise steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; and lead concentrates. It also produces molybdenum, gold, silver, germanium, indium, and cadmium, as well as chemicals, industrial products, and fertilizers. In addition, the company holds interest in oil sands projects and other interests in the Athabasca region of Alberta; and owns interests in mining and processing operations in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Peru, as well as operates a metallurgical complex. Further, it owns an interest in a wind power facility. The company was formerly known as Teck Cominco Limited and changed its name to Teck Resources Limited in April 2009. Teck Resources Limited was founded in 1906 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.