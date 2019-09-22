Reviewing Cameco Corporation (CCJ)’s and Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) and Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cameco Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.18 51.34 Peabody Energy Corporation 24 0.31 N/A 4.66 4.52

Demonstrates Cameco Corporation and Peabody Energy Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Peabody Energy Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Cameco Corporation. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Cameco Corporation’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Peabody Energy Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cameco Corporation and Peabody Energy Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cameco Corporation 0.00% 3% 1.8% Peabody Energy Corporation 0.00% 16.8% 7.5%

Liquidity

2.6 and 1.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cameco Corporation. Its rival Peabody Energy Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.8 and 1.5 respectively. Cameco Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Peabody Energy Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Cameco Corporation and Peabody Energy Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cameco Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Peabody Energy Corporation 0 3 3 2.50

Competitively the average price target of Peabody Energy Corporation is $27.5, which is potential 77.42% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cameco Corporation and Peabody Energy Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 70.1% and 6.39% respectively. Cameco Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, 1.3% are Peabody Energy Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cameco Corporation -7.45% -14.59% -15.61% -23.67% -13.63% -19.03% Peabody Energy Corporation -10.69% -12.9% -22.46% -38.07% -47.21% -26.47%

For the past year Cameco Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Peabody Energy Corporation.

Summary

Peabody Energy Corporation beats Cameco Corporation on 8 of the 11 factors.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. It operates through three segments: Uranium, Fuel Services, and NUKEM. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrates. Its operating uranium properties include the McArthur River/Key Lake, Cigar Lake, and Rabbit Lake properties located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Inkai property situated in Kazakhstan; the Smith Ranch-Highland property located in Wyoming, the United States; and the Crow Butte property situated in Nebraska, the United States. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services. This segment also produces fuel bundles and reactor components for CANDU reactors. The NUKEM segment trades in uranium and uranium-related products. The company sells its uranium and fuel services to nuclear utilities. Cameco Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

Peabody Energy Corporation Peabody engages in coal mining business. The company operates through six operating segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Australian Metallurgical Mining, Australian Thermal Mining, and Trading and Brokerage. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; and metallurgical coal that include hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and low-volatile pulverized coal injection for industrial customers. The company supplies coal primarily to electricity generators, industrial facilities, and steel manufacturers. It owns interests in 23 coal mining operations located in the United States and Australia. The company also engages in direct and brokered trading of coal and freight-related contracts, as well as provides transportation-related services, which involves financial derivative contracts and physical contracts. As of December 31, 2015, it had 5.6 billion tons of proven and probable coal reserves and approximately 600,000 acres of surface property through ownership and lease agreements. Peabody Energy Corporation was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.