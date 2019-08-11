Reviewing Camden Property Trust (CPT)’s and American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)’s results

As REIT – Residential companies, Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) and American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Camden Property Trust
|102
|10.17
|N/A
|1.61
|64.34
|American Homes 4 Rent
|24
|6.70
|N/A
|0.11
|212.37
Table 1 demonstrates Camden Property Trust and American Homes 4 Rent’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. American Homes 4 Rent seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Camden Property Trust. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Camden Property Trust is trading at a lower P/E ratio than American Homes 4 Rent, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.
Profitability
Table 2 has Camden Property Trust and American Homes 4 Rent’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Camden Property Trust
|0.00%
|4.5%
|2.5%
|American Homes 4 Rent
|0.00%
|0.6%
|0.4%
Risk and Volatility
Camden Property Trust has a beta of 0.48 and its 52.00% less volatile than S&P 500. American Homes 4 Rent’s 37.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.63 beta.
Analyst Ratings
The Recommendations and Ratings for Camden Property Trust and American Homes 4 Rent are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Camden Property Trust
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
|American Homes 4 Rent
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
The upside potential is 4.93% for Camden Property Trust with average target price of $111. American Homes 4 Rent on the other hand boasts of a $28 average target price and a 13.04% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, American Homes 4 Rent is looking more favorable than Camden Property Trust.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Camden Property Trust and American Homes 4 Rent has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 95.8% and 91.6%. 1.1% are Camden Property Trust’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.1% of American Homes 4 Rent’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Camden Property Trust
|-3.11%
|-1.02%
|3.31%
|7.39%
|14.89%
|17.79%
|American Homes 4 Rent
|-3.35%
|-0.86%
|1.38%
|10.55%
|10.3%
|21.96%
For the past year Camden Property Trust has weaker performance than American Homes 4 Rent
Summary
Camden Property Trust beats American Homes 4 Rent on 7 of the 11 factors.
Camden Property Trust is an independent real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It is engaged in the ownership, development, acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily residential apartment communities. The firmÂ’s properties principally consist of mid-rise buildings and two-and three-story buildings with various amenities, such as swimming pools and a clubhouse, whirlpool spas, tennis courts, and controlled-access gates. Camden Property Trust was founded on May 25, 1993 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
