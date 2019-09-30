Reviewing Camden National Corporation (CAC)’s and The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC)’s results

We are comparing Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC) and The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Regional – Northeast Banks companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camden National Corporation 43 0.00 15.04M 3.48 12.86 The First of Long Island Corporation 22 1.89 23.40M 1.62 13.70

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Camden National Corporation and The First of Long Island Corporation. The First of Long Island Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Camden National Corporation. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Camden National Corporation’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camden National Corporation 35,090,993.93% 12.7% 1.3% The First of Long Island Corporation 104,651,162.79% 10.8% 1%

Volatility & Risk

Camden National Corporation has a beta of 0.76 and its 24.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, The First of Long Island Corporation has a 0.62 beta which is 38.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Camden National Corporation and The First of Long Island Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 68.6% and 55.3% respectively. About 2.4% of Camden National Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.1% of The First of Long Island Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Camden National Corporation 0.93% -1.89% 0.02% 11.69% 0.36% 24.3% The First of Long Island Corporation 1.24% 4.44% -2.98% 6.35% -5.87% 10.88%

For the past year Camden National Corporation was more bullish than The First of Long Island Corporation.

Summary

Camden National Corporation beats The First of Long Island Corporation on 7 of the 12 factors.