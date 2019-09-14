Reviewing Camden National Corporation (CAC)’s and Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT)’s results

As Regional – Northeast Banks companies, Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC) and Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camden National Corporation 43 4.32 N/A 3.48 12.86 Oritani Financial Corp. 17 7.68 N/A 1.19 15.25

In table 1 we can see Camden National Corporation and Oritani Financial Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Oritani Financial Corp. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Camden National Corporation. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Camden National Corporation is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Oritani Financial Corp., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Camden National Corporation and Oritani Financial Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camden National Corporation 0.00% 12.7% 1.3% Oritani Financial Corp. 0.00% 9.9% 1.3%

Risk and Volatility

Camden National Corporation has a 0.76 beta, while its volatility is 24.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Oritani Financial Corp.’s beta is 0.69 which is 31.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 68.6% of Camden National Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 70.4% of Oritani Financial Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.4% of Camden National Corporation shares. Comparatively, 2.6% are Oritani Financial Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Camden National Corporation 0.93% -1.89% 0.02% 11.69% 0.36% 24.3% Oritani Financial Corp. 1.86% 1.91% 4.68% 8.12% 12.86% 22.71%

For the past year Camden National Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Oritani Financial Corp.

Summary

Camden National Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Oritani Financial Corp.

Oritani Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Oritani Bank that provides various banking services for individual and corporate customers in the United States. It accepts a range of deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand and NOW checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and time deposits. The company also provides residential commercial real estate loans comprising mortgage loans secured by apartment buildings; commercial real estate loans, including mortgage loans secured by retail anchor shopping centers, commercial offices, retail space, warehouses, and mixed-use buildings; and residential real estate loans, such as one to four family residential real property and home equity loans. It also offers second mortgage and equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as construction loans. In addition, the company owns and invests in securities and real estate properties. As of June 30, 2017, it operated 26 full service branches in Bergen, Hudson, Essex, and Passaic counties in New Jersey; and lending offices in New York City, New York and Cherry Hill, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Washington Township, New Jersey.