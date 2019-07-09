Reviewing Camden National Corporation (CAC)’s and Its Peers results

As Regional – Northeast Banks company, Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC) is competing with its peers based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
68.6% of Camden National Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.60% of all Regional – Northeast Banks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Camden National Corporation has 2.1% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 4.89% insiders ownership for its competitors.
Profitability
On first table we have Camden National Corporation and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Camden National Corporation
|0.00%
|12.70%
|1.30%
|Industry Average
|15.81%
|8.99%
|0.90%
Valuation & Earnings
The following data compares Camden National Corporation and its competitors’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Camden National Corporation
|N/A
|42
|12.64
|Industry Average
|43.72M
|276.58M
|22.44
Camden National Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Camden National Corporation and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Camden National Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|1.75
|1.00
|2.58
The potential upside of the peers is 73.43%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Camden National Corporation and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Camden National Corporation
|-3.64%
|3.48%
|0.46%
|5.98%
|0.21%
|22.19%
|Industry Average
|2.48%
|4.18%
|6.13%
|6.19%
|11.03%
|12.05%
Camden National Corporation has stronger performance than its peers for the past year.
Volatility & Risk
Camden National Corporation is 23.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.77. Competitively, Camden National Corporation’s peers are 32.11% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.68 beta.
Dividends
Camden National Corporation does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Camden National Corporation’s peers beat Camden National Corporation on 5 of the 5 factors.
