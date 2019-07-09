Reviewing Camden National Corporation (CAC)’s and Its Peers results

As Regional – Northeast Banks company, Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC) is competing with its peers based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.6% of Camden National Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.60% of all Regional – Northeast Banks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Camden National Corporation has 2.1% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 4.89% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Camden National Corporation and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camden National Corporation 0.00% 12.70% 1.30% Industry Average 15.81% 8.99% 0.90%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Camden National Corporation and its competitors’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Camden National Corporation N/A 42 12.64 Industry Average 43.72M 276.58M 22.44

Camden National Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Camden National Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Camden National Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.75 1.00 2.58

The potential upside of the peers is 73.43%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Camden National Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Camden National Corporation -3.64% 3.48% 0.46% 5.98% 0.21% 22.19% Industry Average 2.48% 4.18% 6.13% 6.19% 11.03% 12.05%

For the past year Camden National Corporation has stronger performance than Camden National Corporation’s peers.

Volatility & Risk

Camden National Corporation is 23.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.77. Competitively, Camden National Corporation’s peers are 32.11% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.68 beta.

Dividends

Camden National Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Camden National Corporation’s peers beat Camden National Corporation on 5 of the 5 factors.