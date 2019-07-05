Reviewing Cambrex Corporation (CBM)’s and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)’s results

We are contrasting Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambrex Corporation 41 2.84 N/A 2.30 19.05 SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.97 N/A 5.13 1.10

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Cambrex Corporation and SIGA Technologies Inc. SIGA Technologies Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cambrex Corporation. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Cambrex Corporation’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6% SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Cambrex Corporation has a beta of 2.36 and its 136.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. SIGA Technologies Inc. on the other hand, has 0.35 beta which makes it 65.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cambrex Corporation are 3 and 2 respectively. Its competitor SIGA Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.2 and its Quick Ratio is 10. SIGA Technologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Cambrex Corporation and SIGA Technologies Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambrex Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 SIGA Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cambrex Corporation has a consensus price target of $49, and a 4.79% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cambrex Corporation and SIGA Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 30.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1% of Cambrex Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 2.6% are SIGA Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cambrex Corporation -2.34% 14.19% 20.1% -14.51% -8.87% 15.97% SIGA Technologies Inc. 2.91% 6% -14% 12.1% -13.87% -28.48%

For the past year Cambrex Corporation has 15.97% stronger performance while SIGA Technologies Inc. has -28.48% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Cambrex Corporation beats SIGA Technologies Inc.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.