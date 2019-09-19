Reviewing Cambrex Corporation (CBM)’s and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambrex Corporation 46 3.50 N/A 2.30 19.05 Repligen Corporation 75 18.16 N/A 0.46 204.75

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cambrex Corporation and Repligen Corporation. Repligen Corporation is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Cambrex Corporation. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Cambrex Corporation is presently more affordable than Repligen Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Cambrex Corporation and Repligen Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6% Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.35 shows that Cambrex Corporation is 135.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Repligen Corporation has a 1.07 beta which is 7.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cambrex Corporation is 3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2. The Current Ratio of rival Repligen Corporation is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.8. Cambrex Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Repligen Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Cambrex Corporation and Repligen Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambrex Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Repligen Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

$57.5 is Cambrex Corporation’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -3.54%. Meanwhile, Repligen Corporation’s consensus target price is $110, while its potential upside is 34.08%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Repligen Corporation is looking more favorable than Cambrex Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Cambrex Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 90.6% of Repligen Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Cambrex Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of Repligen Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16% Repligen Corporation 5.39% 9.69% 43.41% 69.31% 101.69% 78.97%

For the past year Cambrex Corporation was less bullish than Repligen Corporation.

Summary

Repligen Corporation beats on 8 of the 12 factors Cambrex Corporation.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.