Reviewing Cambrex Corporation (CBM)’s and Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) and Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambrex Corporation 44 3.50 N/A 2.30 19.05 Realm Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -2.92 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) and Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6% Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Cambrex Corporation and Realm Therapeutics Plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambrex Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Realm Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Cambrex Corporation is $57.5, with potential downside of -4.05%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cambrex Corporation and Realm Therapeutics Plc are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 46.35% respectively. Insiders owned 1% of Cambrex Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 31.1% of Realm Therapeutics Plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16% Realm Therapeutics Plc -7.35% -10.71% -32.98% 4.17% 0% 35.14%

For the past year Cambrex Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Realm Therapeutics Plc.

Summary

Cambrex Corporation beats Realm Therapeutics Plc on 8 of the 9 factors.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.