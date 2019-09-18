Reviewing Cambrex Corporation (CBM)’s and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP)’s results

We are contrasting Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambrex Corporation 46 3.50 N/A 2.30 19.05 PLx Pharma Inc. 6 46.81 N/A -3.17 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cambrex Corporation and PLx Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cambrex Corporation and PLx Pharma Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6% PLx Pharma Inc. 0.00% -929.7% -122.2%

Volatility and Risk

Cambrex Corporation’s 2.35 beta indicates that its volatility is 135.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, PLx Pharma Inc.’s beta is 5.1 which is 410.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Cambrex Corporation and PLx Pharma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambrex Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 PLx Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cambrex Corporation has a consensus price target of $57.5, and a -3.57% downside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Cambrex Corporation shares and 22% of PLx Pharma Inc. shares. 1% are Cambrex Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.2% of PLx Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16% PLx Pharma Inc. -4.23% -14.9% 11.63% 17.72% 56.27% 299.35%

For the past year Cambrex Corporation has weaker performance than PLx Pharma Inc.

Summary

Cambrex Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors PLx Pharma Inc.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.