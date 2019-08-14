Reviewing Cambrex Corporation (CBM)’s and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)’s results

We are contrasting Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambrex Corporation 42 3.53 N/A 2.30 19.05 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 7.26 N/A -3.76 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Cambrex Corporation and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Cambrex Corporation and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -232.6% -39.5%

Risk and Volatility

Cambrex Corporation is 135.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 2.35. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 85.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.85 beta.

Liquidity

3 and 2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cambrex Corporation. Its rival Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 14.1 and 14 respectively. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Cambrex Corporation and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambrex Corporation 0 2 1 2.33 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

$52.67 is Cambrex Corporation’s average price target while its potential downside is -12.46%. Meanwhile, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $21.25, while its potential upside is 407.16%. The information presented earlier suggests that Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Cambrex Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Cambrex Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 79% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1% are Cambrex Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% are Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.87% -21.22% -40.41% -51.28% -67.54% -37.04%

For the past year Cambrex Corporation had bullish trend while Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Cambrex Corporation beats Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.