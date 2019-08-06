Reviewing Cambrex Corporation (CBM)’s and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS)’s results

Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambrex Corporation 42 2.49 N/A 2.30 19.05 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cambrex Corporation and Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cambrex Corporation and Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6% Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -100.5% -88%

Risk and Volatility

Cambrex Corporation has a 2.35 beta, while its volatility is 135.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 2.83 which is 183.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cambrex Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3 and 2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Novus Therapeutics Inc. are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Novus Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cambrex Corporation and Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambrex Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Cambrex Corporation is $49, with potential upside of 20.48%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Cambrex Corporation shares and 51.3% of Novus Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1% of Cambrex Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2% of Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16% Novus Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -13.99% -69.68% -72.33% -88.76% -47.32%

For the past year Cambrex Corporation had bullish trend while Novus Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cambrex Corporation beats Novus Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.