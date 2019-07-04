Reviewing Cambrex Corporation (CBM)’s and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)’s results

Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambrex Corporation 41 2.86 N/A 2.30 19.05 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 2.77 N/A -0.39 0.00

Demonstrates Cambrex Corporation and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -65.7% -39.6%

Risk and Volatility

Cambrex Corporation is 136.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.36. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 69.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.69 beta.

Liquidity

Cambrex Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3 while its Quick Ratio is 2. On the competitive side is, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 2.2 Quick Ratio. Cambrex Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Cambrex Corporation and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambrex Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$49 is Cambrex Corporation’s average price target while its potential upside is 5.11%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cambrex Corporation and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 1% respectively. Cambrex Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 25.87% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cambrex Corporation -2.34% 14.19% 20.1% -14.51% -8.87% 15.97% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. -39.47% -51.4% -66.31% -53.69% -82.95% -32.7%

For the past year Cambrex Corporation had bullish trend while NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Cambrex Corporation beats NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.