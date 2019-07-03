Reviewing Cambrex Corporation (CBM)’s and NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)’s results

Both Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) and NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambrex Corporation 41 2.86 N/A 2.30 19.05 NanoString Technologies Inc. 24 9.36 N/A -2.80 0.00

Demonstrates Cambrex Corporation and NanoString Technologies Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cambrex Corporation and NanoString Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6% NanoString Technologies Inc. 0.00% -212.2% -49.8%

Volatility & Risk

Cambrex Corporation is 136.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.36 beta. NanoString Technologies Inc. has a 1.29 beta and it is 29.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cambrex Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3 and 2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor NanoString Technologies Inc. are 3.1 and 2.7 respectively. NanoString Technologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Cambrex Corporation and NanoString Technologies Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambrex Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 NanoString Technologies Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Cambrex Corporation’s average target price is $49, while its potential upside is 5.11%. On the other hand, NanoString Technologies Inc.’s potential downside is -1.76% and its average target price is $29. The information presented earlier suggests that Cambrex Corporation looks more robust than NanoString Technologies Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cambrex Corporation and NanoString Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 80.6% respectively. Insiders held 1% of Cambrex Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of NanoString Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cambrex Corporation -2.34% 14.19% 20.1% -14.51% -8.87% 15.97% NanoString Technologies Inc. 2.53% 11.46% 21.69% 75.44% 151.12% 88.81%

For the past year Cambrex Corporation was less bullish than NanoString Technologies Inc.

Summary

Cambrex Corporation beats NanoString Technologies Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer pathways gene expression panels, including pathways, immune profiling, and progression panels, as well as nCounter Vantage 3D, other gene expression, miRNA expression, and cancer copy number variation panels. Further, the company offers nCounter Elements reagents that allow users to design customized assays for gene expression, copy number variation, and gene fusions; Master Kits, which include ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government, and biopharmaceutical laboratories, as well as to clinical laboratories and medical centers. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.