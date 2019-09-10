Reviewing Cambrex Corporation (CBM)’s and Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)’s results

Since Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) and Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambrex Corporation 45 3.50 N/A 2.30 19.05 Krystal Biotech Inc. 35 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cambrex Corporation and Krystal Biotech Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cambrex Corporation and Krystal Biotech Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6% Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -16% -15.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cambrex Corporation is 2 while its Current Ratio is 3. Meanwhile, Krystal Biotech Inc. has a Current Ratio of 33.3 while its Quick Ratio is 33.3. Krystal Biotech Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Cambrex Corporation and Krystal Biotech Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambrex Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$57.5 is Cambrex Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -3.93%. Competitively the consensus price target of Krystal Biotech Inc. is $53.5, which is potential 26.51% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Krystal Biotech Inc. appears more favorable than Cambrex Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Cambrex Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 39.1% of Krystal Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1% are Cambrex Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 32.99% of Krystal Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16% Krystal Biotech Inc. -0.48% 8.11% 48.27% 110.06% 207.26% 131.04%

For the past year Cambrex Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Krystal Biotech Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Cambrex Corporation beats Krystal Biotech Inc.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.