Reviewing Cambrex Corporation (CBM)’s and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)’s results

Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambrex Corporation 60 1.87 33.37M 2.30 19.05 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 4 0.00 13.00M -1.36 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cambrex Corporation and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambrex Corporation 55,933,623.87% 12.1% 6.6% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 334,241,785.37% -23.3% -21.8%

Liquidity

3 and 2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cambrex Corporation. Its rival Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 21.8 and 21.8 respectively. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Cambrex Corporation and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambrex Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Cambrex Corporation has a -3.60% downside potential and an average target price of $57.5. Meanwhile, Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s consensus target price is $15, while its potential upside is 390.20%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Kezar Life Sciences Inc. seems more appealing than Cambrex Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Cambrex Corporation shares and 52.1% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1% of Cambrex Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 24.72% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -6.01% -20.37% -70.29% -67.29% -63.68% -76.14%

For the past year Cambrex Corporation has 16% stronger performance while Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has -76.14% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 13 factors Cambrex Corporation beats Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.