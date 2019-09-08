Reviewing Cambrex Corporation (CBM)’s and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)’s results

Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambrex Corporation 45 3.54 N/A 2.30 19.05 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 6 53.74 N/A -3.44 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Cambrex Corporation and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -119.7% -74.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.35 beta indicates that Cambrex Corporation is 135.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s 142.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.42 beta.

Liquidity

Cambrex Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3 and a Quick Ratio of 2. Competitively, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.2 and has 6.2 Quick Ratio. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Cambrex Corporation and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambrex Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

The downside potential is -4.26% for Cambrex Corporation with consensus target price of $57.5. Competitively Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $16.2, with potential upside of 69.10%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Cambrex Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Cambrex Corporation shares and 94.9% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares. Cambrex Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. -0.9% 55.65% 87.45% 2.92% -48.81% -5.98%

For the past year Cambrex Corporation had bullish trend while Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Cambrex Corporation beats Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.