Reviewing Cambrex Corporation (CBM)’s and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambrex Corporation 45 3.54 N/A 2.30 19.05 IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.54 0.77

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cambrex Corporation and IVERIC bio Inc. IVERIC bio Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Cambrex Corporation. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Cambrex Corporation has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than IVERIC bio Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6% IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 97.6% 46%

Volatility & Risk

Cambrex Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 135.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.35 beta. Competitively, IVERIC bio Inc.’s 15.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.15 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cambrex Corporation are 3 and 2 respectively. Its competitor IVERIC bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12 and its Quick Ratio is 12. IVERIC bio Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Cambrex Corporation and IVERIC bio Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambrex Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 IVERIC bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -4.26% for Cambrex Corporation with consensus price target of $57.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cambrex Corporation and IVERIC bio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 61.9%. Insiders owned roughly 1% of Cambrex Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of IVERIC bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16% IVERIC bio Inc. 0% -6.3% -10.53% -4.03% -50.83% -0.83%

For the past year Cambrex Corporation has 16% stronger performance while IVERIC bio Inc. has -0.83% weaker performance.

Summary

Cambrex Corporation beats on 9 of the 11 factors IVERIC bio Inc.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.