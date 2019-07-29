Reviewing Cambrex Corporation (CBM)’s and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)’s results

Both Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambrex Corporation 42 2.66 N/A 2.30 19.05 Insmed Incorporated 27 61.69 N/A -4.22 0.00

Demonstrates Cambrex Corporation and Insmed Incorporated earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cambrex Corporation and Insmed Incorporated’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6% Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -91.4% -43.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.36 beta indicates that Cambrex Corporation is 136.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Insmed Incorporated’s beta is 3.03 which is 203.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cambrex Corporation are 3 and 2 respectively. Its competitor Insmed Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 6.5 and its Quick Ratio is 6.4. Insmed Incorporated can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Cambrex Corporation and Insmed Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambrex Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Insmed Incorporated 0 0 6 3.00

Cambrex Corporation’s upside potential is 12.80% at a $49 average target price. Competitively Insmed Incorporated has a consensus target price of $45.2, with potential upside of 104.06%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Insmed Incorporated is looking more favorable than Cambrex Corporation, analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1% are Cambrex Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Insmed Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cambrex Corporation -2.34% 14.19% 20.1% -14.51% -8.87% 15.97% Insmed Incorporated 2.01% -8.03% 11.41% 77.2% 6.07% 120.96%

For the past year Cambrex Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Insmed Incorporated.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.