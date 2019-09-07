Reviewing Cambrex Corporation (CBM)’s and Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP)’s results

Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) and Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambrex Corporation 45 3.54 N/A 2.30 19.05 Immutep Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.40 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cambrex Corporation and Immutep Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6% Immutep Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Cambrex Corporation and Immutep Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambrex Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Immutep Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Cambrex Corporation’s downside potential currently stands at -4.26% and an $57.5 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Cambrex Corporation shares and 10.32% of Immutep Limited shares. Cambrex Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16% Immutep Limited -3.42% -16.08% -19.18% -27.91% -38.58% -16.54%

For the past year Cambrex Corporation has 16% stronger performance while Immutep Limited has -16.54% weaker performance.

Summary

Cambrex Corporation beats on 9 of the 9 factors Immutep Limited.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Immutep Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical biotechnology products in Australia. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its core technologies are based on the lymphocyte activation gene-3 (LAG-3) immune control mechanism, which plays a vital role in the regulation of the T cell immune response. The company's lead product candidate is IMP321, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in metastatic breast cancer when used as a chemoimmunotherapy, as well as in Phase I clinical trials in metastatic melanoma. Its other products include IMP731, a LAG-3 depleting antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases; IMP701, a LAG-3 antagonist antibody for immunostimulation to treat cancer; and IMP761, a LAG-3 agonist antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases. Immutep Limited is also developing CVac, an autologous dendritic cell therapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for ovarian cancer. The company was formerly known as Prima BioMed Ltd and changed its name to Immutep Limited in November 2017. Immutep Limited is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.