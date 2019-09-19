Reviewing Cambrex Corporation (CBM)’s and Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)’s results

Both Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) and Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambrex Corporation 46 3.50 N/A 2.30 19.05 Immunomedics Inc. 15 -3740.03 N/A -1.62 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cambrex Corporation and Immunomedics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cambrex Corporation and Immunomedics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6% Immunomedics Inc. 0.00% -121.3% -63.3%

Risk and Volatility

Cambrex Corporation is 135.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.35. Competitively, Immunomedics Inc.’s beta is 1.96 which is 96.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Cambrex Corporation and Immunomedics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambrex Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Immunomedics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The downside potential is -3.54% for Cambrex Corporation with average target price of $57.5. Immunomedics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $28 average target price and a 65.58% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Immunomedics Inc. appears more favorable than Cambrex Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Cambrex Corporation shares and 95.3% of Immunomedics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1% of Cambrex Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 7.19% are Immunomedics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16% Immunomedics Inc. -2.06% 4.98% -1.34% -1.4% -34.91% 3.36%

For the past year Cambrex Corporation has stronger performance than Immunomedics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Cambrex Corporation beats Immunomedics Inc.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. The company also provides LeukoScan, a diagnostic imaging product to determine the location and extent of infection/inflammation in bone. In addition, it offers other product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, as well as other diseases, which are in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development. The company has a research collaboration with The Bayer Group to study epratuzumab as a thorium-227-labeled antibody. Immunomedics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.