Reviewing Cambrex Corporation (CBM)’s and ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP)’s results

Both Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) and ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambrex Corporation 45 3.50 N/A 2.30 19.05 ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 7 0.00 N/A -2.79 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Cambrex Corporation and ERYTECH Pharma S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cambrex Corporation and ERYTECH Pharma S.A.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6% ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Cambrex Corporation and ERYTECH Pharma S.A. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambrex Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 0 0 1 3.00

Cambrex Corporation’s downside potential currently stands at -3.57% and an $57.5 consensus target price. On the other hand, ERYTECH Pharma S.A.’s potential upside is 137.23% and its consensus target price is $13. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that ERYTECH Pharma S.A. seems more appealing than Cambrex Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Cambrex Corporation shares and 7.77% of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. shares. Insiders owned 1% of Cambrex Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.39% of ERYTECH Pharma S.A.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16% ERYTECH Pharma S.A. -3.97% -15.48% -35.52% -27.74% -71.46% -14.23%

For the past year Cambrex Corporation had bullish trend while ERYTECH Pharma S.A. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cambrex Corporation beats on 8 of the 10 factors ERYTECH Pharma S.A.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases in France and internationally. The company is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting markets with unmet medical need using its proprietary ERYCAPS platform, a technology to encapsulate therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells. It primarily focuses on the treatment of blood cancers, including acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), by depriving tumors of nutrients necessary for their survival. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Eryaspase, which is in various stages of clinical trails for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, ALL, AML, and solid tumors. It is also developing Erymethionase and Eryminase for the treatment of solid tumors; Eryzyme for the treatment of for rare and specialized conditions; and Erymmune for the treatment of TBD. ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme has a research agreement with Fox Chase Cancer Center for the preclinical development of erymethionase for the treatment of homocystinuria; a subcontracting agreement for the production of batches of eryaspase for the company's clinical trials; and a subcontracting framework agreement for the optimization of the manufacturing process of the companyÂ’s pharma products. ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme was founded in 2004 and is based in Lyon, France.