Reviewing Cambrex Corporation (CBM)’s and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)’s results

Since Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambrex Corporation 44 3.49 N/A 2.30 19.05 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 11 6.83 N/A -1.91 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cambrex Corporation and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9%

Risk and Volatility

Cambrex Corporation has a 2.35 beta, while its volatility is 135.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s 40.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.6 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cambrex Corporation is 3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2. The Current Ratio of rival CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is 4.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.2. CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cambrex Corporation and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambrex Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -3.44% for Cambrex Corporation with consensus target price of $57.5. Competitively the consensus target price of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is $21, which is potential 132.30% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that CytomX Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Cambrex Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cambrex Corporation and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 84.7%. 1% are Cambrex Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 1.78% -9.16% 10.27% -38.41% -58.88% -31.72%

For the past year Cambrex Corporation has 16% stronger performance while CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has -31.72% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Cambrex Corporation beats CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.