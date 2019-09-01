Reviewing Cambrex Corporation (CBM)’s and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambrex Corporation 44 3.50 N/A 2.30 19.05 CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 5 2.97 N/A -0.80 0.00

Demonstrates Cambrex Corporation and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cambrex Corporation and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6% CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Cambrex Corporation and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambrex Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Cambrex Corporation’s average price target is $57.5, while its potential downside is -4.05%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cambrex Corporation and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 23.69%. Insiders held roughly 1% of Cambrex Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 19.13% of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16% CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. -12.5% -30% -36.3% -27.34% -42.53% -16.67%

For the past year Cambrex Corporation has 16% stronger performance while CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. has -16.67% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Cambrex Corporation beats CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.