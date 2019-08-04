Reviewing Cambrex Corporation (CBM)’s and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP)’s results

Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambrex Corporation 42 2.54 N/A 2.30 19.05 Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 3 14.82 N/A -1.49 0.00

Demonstrates Cambrex Corporation and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6% Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -45%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.35 beta indicates that Cambrex Corporation is 135.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s 6.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.06 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cambrex Corporation are 3 and 2 respectively. Its competitor Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Cocrystal Pharma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Cambrex Corporation and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambrex Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cambrex Corporation’s upside potential is 18.33% at a $49 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cambrex Corporation and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 12.8% respectively. 1% are Cambrex Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 64.15% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16% Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 7.2% 5.07% -11.63% -20.56% -46.48% -36.67%

For the past year Cambrex Corporation has 16% stronger performance while Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has -36.67% weaker performance.

Summary

Cambrex Corporation beats Cocrystal Pharma Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.