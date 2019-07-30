Reviewing Cambrex Corporation (CBM)’s and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)’s results

Both Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambrex Corporation 42 2.75 N/A 2.30 19.05 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 90 7.71 N/A 3.36 28.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cambrex Corporation and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Cambrex Corporation. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Cambrex Corporation is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 8.9% 7.4%

Volatility and Risk

Cambrex Corporation has a 2.36 beta, while its volatility is 136.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s 27.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.27 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cambrex Corporation are 3 and 2 respectively. Its competitor China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.1 and its Quick Ratio is 9.1. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Cambrex Corporation and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambrex Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Cambrex Corporation’s upside potential is 9.25% at a $49 consensus target price. On the other hand, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s potential downside is -8.09% and its consensus target price is $88. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Cambrex Corporation seems more appealing than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Cambrex Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 47.7% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1% are Cambrex Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cambrex Corporation -2.34% 14.19% 20.1% -14.51% -8.87% 15.97% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.56% -2.39% 16.36% 35.79% 12.76% 23.84%

For the past year Cambrex Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Summary

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats on 10 of the 12 factors Cambrex Corporation.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.