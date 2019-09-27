Reviewing Cambrex Corporation (CBM)’s and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)’s results

Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambrex Corporation 60 1.87 33.37M 2.30 19.05 Chimerix Inc. 2 0.00 39.39M -1.37 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cambrex Corporation and Chimerix Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cambrex Corporation and Chimerix Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambrex Corporation 55,933,623.87% 12.1% 6.6% Chimerix Inc. 1,675,742,363.65% -37.3% -35.1%

Risk & Volatility

Cambrex Corporation is 135.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.35. Chimerix Inc.’s 22.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.22 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cambrex Corporation is 2 while its Current Ratio is 3. Meanwhile, Chimerix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.6 while its Quick Ratio is 13.6. Chimerix Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Cambrex Corporation and Chimerix Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambrex Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Chimerix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Cambrex Corporation is $57.5, with potential downside of -3.54%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Cambrex Corporation shares and 76.5% of Chimerix Inc. shares. Cambrex Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.6% of Chimerix Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16% Chimerix Inc. 0.84% -13.25% 32.84% 50.63% -17.62% 40.08%

For the past year Cambrex Corporation was less bullish than Chimerix Inc.

Summary

Cambrex Corporation beats on 7 of the 12 factors Chimerix Inc.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.