Reviewing Cambrex Corporation (CBM)’s and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)’s results

This is a contrast between Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambrex Corporation 45 3.51 N/A 2.30 19.05 Cellectis S.A. 17 46.36 N/A -1.62 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cambrex Corporation and Cellectis S.A.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cambrex Corporation and Cellectis S.A.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6% Cellectis S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Cambrex Corporation is 135.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.35 beta. Competitively, Cellectis S.A.’s beta is 1.69 which is 69.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cambrex Corporation is 3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2. The Current Ratio of rival Cellectis S.A. is 9.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.7. Cellectis S.A. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Cambrex Corporation and Cellectis S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambrex Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Cellectis S.A. 0 0 1 3.00

Cambrex Corporation’s downside potential currently stands at -4.13% and an $57.5 average target price. Competitively Cellectis S.A. has an average target price of $38.67, with potential upside of 207.88%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Cellectis S.A. is looking more favorable than Cambrex Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cambrex Corporation and Cellectis S.A. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 31.4%. Insiders owned roughly 1% of Cambrex Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16% Cellectis S.A. -6.49% -9.06% -25.77% -13.7% -51.27% -12.61%

For the past year Cambrex Corporation had bullish trend while Cellectis S.A. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cambrex Corporation beats on 6 of the 10 factors Cellectis S.A.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and CLL. The companyÂ’s products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-cell ALL and MM. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. to generate CAR T-cells in the field of oncology; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS to develop and commercialize product candidates; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.