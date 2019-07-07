Reviewing Cambrex Corporation (CBM)’s and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)’s results

Since Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambrex Corporation 41 2.89 N/A 2.30 19.05 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Cambrex Corporation and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cambrex Corporation and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5%

Volatility and Risk

Cambrex Corporation’s current beta is 2.36 and it happens to be 136.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is 119.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.19 beta.

Liquidity

Cambrex Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3 while its Quick Ratio is 2. On the competitive side is, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. which has a 24.9 Current Ratio and a 24.9 Quick Ratio. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Cambrex Corporation and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambrex Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cambrex Corporation has a 3.92% upside potential and an average price target of $49.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cambrex Corporation and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 74%. Cambrex Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cambrex Corporation -2.34% 14.19% 20.1% -14.51% -8.87% 15.97% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -3.79% -4.11% -1.71% -14.81% -67.54% 9.38%

For the past year Cambrex Corporation was more bullish than Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Cambrex Corporation beats Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.