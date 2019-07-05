Reviewing Cambrex Corporation (CBM)’s and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF)’s results

Both Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambrex Corporation 41 2.86 N/A 2.30 19.05 Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 12 2.80 N/A -0.34 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cambrex Corporation and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cambrex Corporation and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6% Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Cambrex Corporation and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambrex Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Cambrex Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 3.92% and an $49 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cambrex Corporation and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 21.13%. Insiders held roughly 1% of Cambrex Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cambrex Corporation -2.34% 14.19% 20.1% -14.51% -8.87% 15.97% Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 1.29% -27.62% -65.8% -70.1% -70.18% -68.52%

For the past year Cambrex Corporation has 15.97% stronger performance while Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. has -68.52% weaker performance.

Summary

Cambrex Corporation beats on 9 of the 9 factors Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases, as well as sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. It also develops CF102 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of liver cancer and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases, as well as for hepatocellular carcinoma and hepatitis C virus diseases; and CF602, which is in pre-clinical trial for the treatment of sexual dysfunction. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Petah-Tikva, Israel.