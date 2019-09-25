Reviewing Cambrex Corporation (CBM)’s and Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY)’s results

Both Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) and Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambrex Corporation 46 3.50 N/A 2.30 19.05 Array BioPharma Inc. 31 0.00 N/A -0.59 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Cambrex Corporation and Array BioPharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) and Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6% Array BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -49.2% -24.5%

Volatility & Risk

Cambrex Corporation has a 2.35 beta, while its volatility is 135.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Array BioPharma Inc.’s 64.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.64 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cambrex Corporation is 3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2. The Current Ratio of rival Array BioPharma Inc. is 5.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.6. Array BioPharma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Cambrex Corporation and Array BioPharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambrex Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Array BioPharma Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

The downside potential is -3.59% for Cambrex Corporation with consensus target price of $57.5. Competitively Array BioPharma Inc. has a consensus target price of $48, with potential upside of 0.31%. The information presented earlier suggests that Array BioPharma Inc. looks more robust than Cambrex Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Insiders held roughly 1% of Cambrex Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.4% of Array BioPharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16% Array BioPharma Inc. 2.59% 3.53% 107.05% 167.77% 192.84% 235.79%

For the past year Cambrex Corporation was less bullish than Array BioPharma Inc.

Summary

Cambrex Corporation beats Array BioPharma Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Array BioPharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s drugs in Phase III clinical trials include Binimetinib, Encorafenib, Selumetinib, and Ipatasertib/GDC-0068 for the treatment of cancer, as well as ASC08/Danoprevir to treat hepatitis C virus. Its drug candidates in Phase II/registration trials comprise Larotrectinib/LOXO-101, a PanTrk inhibitor for cancer; Tucatinib/ONT-380, a HER2 inhibitor for breast cancer; and Varlitinib/ASLAN001, a Pan-HER2 inhibitor for gastric or breast cancer. In addition, the company is developing ARRY-797, a p38 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for Lamin A/C-related dilated cardiomyopathy; Motolimod/VTX-2337, a Toll-like receptor that is under Phase II clinical studies for cancer; and Prexasertib/LY2606368, a CHK-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for cancer, as well as ARRY-382, a CSF1R inhibitor that is under Phase I/II clinical trial to treat cancer. Further, it is developing GDC-0575, a CHK-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of cancer; LOXO-292, a RET inhibitor, which is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer; and LOXO-195, a NTRK inhibitor that is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer. Array BioPharma Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Amgen, Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation, Loxo Oncology, and Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.