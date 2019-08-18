Reviewing Cambrex Corporation (CBM)’s and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambrex Corporation 43 3.51 N/A 2.30 19.05 Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 5 1.77 N/A -3.69 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cambrex Corporation and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cambrex Corporation and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6% Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -112.7%

Liquidity

Cambrex Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3 and 2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. are 1.9 and 1.7 respectively. Cambrex Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Cambrex Corporation and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambrex Corporation 0 2 1 2.33 Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Cambrex Corporation has a -12.06% downside potential and an average target price of $52.67. Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $21 consensus target price and a 451.18% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Cambrex Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cambrex Corporation and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 66.4% respectively. Cambrex Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 7.7% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16% Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. -11.89% -19% -38.89% -52.31% -77.36% -45.87%

For the past year Cambrex Corporation had bullish trend while Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Cambrex Corporation beats Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery. Its proprietary product candidates that are in development comprise AQST-203, a buccally, an administered soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of recurrent epileptic seizures; AQST-120, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of seizures associated with a rare, intractable form of epilepsy; and AQST-117, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's development products also include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis; AQST-305, a buccal film formulation of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; APL-130277, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine to treat episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease; AQST-119, an oral soluble film formulation of tadalafil to treat erectile dysfunction; and AQST-306, a film formulation of edaravone. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.