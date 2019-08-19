Reviewing Cambrex Corporation (CBM)’s and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)’s results

This is a contrast between Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambrex Corporation 43 3.51 N/A 2.30 19.05 Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 113.10 N/A -5.11 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cambrex Corporation and Albireo Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cambrex Corporation and Albireo Pharma Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6% Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3%

Volatility and Risk

Cambrex Corporation has a 2.35 beta, while its volatility is 135.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Albireo Pharma Inc.’s 50.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.5 beta.

Liquidity

Cambrex Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3 and a Quick Ratio of 2. Competitively, Albireo Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.5 and has 15.5 Quick Ratio. Albireo Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Cambrex Corporation and Albireo Pharma Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambrex Corporation 0 2 1 2.33 Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Cambrex Corporation’s downside potential is -12.06% at a $52.67 average target price. Competitively Albireo Pharma Inc. has an average target price of $62, with potential upside of 164.62%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Albireo Pharma Inc. seems more appealing than Cambrex Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cambrex Corporation and Albireo Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 79.2% respectively. About 1% of Cambrex Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16% Albireo Pharma Inc. -8.55% -18.74% -26.39% 6.63% -17.55% 5.54%

For the past year Cambrex Corporation was more bullish than Albireo Pharma Inc.

Summary

Cambrex Corporation beats on 6 of the 10 factors Albireo Pharma Inc.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.