Reviewing Cambrex Corporation (CBM)’s and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS)’s results

Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambrex Corporation 45 3.54 N/A 2.30 19.05 Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3 17.32 N/A -0.92 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cambrex Corporation and Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cambrex Corporation and Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% -396.9% -56.4%

Volatility & Risk

Cambrex Corporation’s 2.35 beta indicates that its volatility is 135.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. on the other hand, has 1.22 beta which makes it 22.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cambrex Corporation are 3 and 2. Competitively, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has 2.4 and 2.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cambrex Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Cambrex Corporation and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambrex Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -4.26% for Cambrex Corporation with consensus target price of $57.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cambrex Corporation and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 21.4%. 1% are Cambrex Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.6% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3.31% -15.82% -30.94% -36.55% 38.89% -14.97%

For the past year Cambrex Corporation had bullish trend while Aeterna Zentaris Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cambrex Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.