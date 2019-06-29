Reviewing Cambrex Corporation (CBM)’s and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)’s results

Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambrex Corporation 41 2.87 N/A 2.30 19.05 AC Immune SA 6 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Cambrex Corporation and AC Immune SA.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Cambrex Corporation and AC Immune SA.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6% AC Immune SA 0.00% -35.7% -31.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cambrex Corporation are 3 and 2 respectively. Its competitor AC Immune SA’s Current Ratio is 14.7 and its Quick Ratio is 14.7. AC Immune SA can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cambrex Corporation and AC Immune SA.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambrex Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 AC Immune SA 0 0 0 0.00

Cambrex Corporation’s upside potential is 4.68% at a $49 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cambrex Corporation and AC Immune SA has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 36.3%. Insiders held roughly 1% of Cambrex Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 51.67% of AC Immune SA shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cambrex Corporation -2.34% 14.19% 20.1% -14.51% -8.87% 15.97% AC Immune SA 1.18% 1.78% 31.97% -40.89% -47.93% -45.4%

For the past year Cambrex Corporation has 15.97% stronger performance while AC Immune SA has -45.4% weaker performance.

Summary

Cambrex Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors AC Immune SA.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms generates antibodies and small molecules that selectively bind to misfolded proteins to address neurodegenerative indications, such as AlzheimerÂ’s (AD), ParkinsonÂ’s, down syndrome, and glaucoma diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is crenezumab, a humanized, monoclonal, and conformation-specific anti-Abeta antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical studies. It also engages in developing ACI-24, a vaccine candidate that is in a combined Phase 1/2a clinical study for AD; and ACI-35, a vaccine candidate against phosphorylated pathological tau and is currently in Phase 1b clinical testing in patients with mild to moderate AD. In addition, the company develops PET ligands that are tracers to target tau and alpha-synuclein aggregates. It has license agreements and collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Piramal Imaging; and Biogen International GmbH. AC Immune SA was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.