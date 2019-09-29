Reviewing Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM)’s and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:publ)’s results

We are contrasting Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:publ) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambium Networks Corporation 10 0.00 5.29M 0.02 600.62 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 8 0.34 2.80B 0.01 1244.29

Demonstrates Cambium Networks Corporation and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Cambium Networks Corporation. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Cambium Networks Corporation’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cambium Networks Corporation and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambium Networks Corporation 55,334,728.03% 0% 0% Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 34,525,277,435.27% 0.2% 0.1%

Liquidity

Cambium Networks Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Cambium Networks Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ).

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Cambium Networks Corporation and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambium Networks Corporation 0 2 2 2.50 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 40.55% for Cambium Networks Corporation with consensus target price of $13.38.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cambium Networks Corporation and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) are owned by institutional investors at 75% and 18.3% respectively. Cambium Networks Corporation’s share held by insiders are 4.7%. Competitively, 0.9% are Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cambium Networks Corporation -1.74% -0.93% 0% 0% 0% -0.93% Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 0.46% -8.6% -11.12% -2.9% 9.7% -1.8%

For the past year Cambium Networks Corporation has stronger performance than Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Summary

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) beats on 8 of the 14 factors Cambium Networks Corporation.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for networks, IT and cloud, and media markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Networks, Global Services, and Support Solutions. The Networks segment delivers products and solutions for mobile access, Internet protocol (IP) and transmission networks, core networks, and cloud. It offers radio access solutions; IP routing and transport solutions; microwave and optical transmission solutions for mobile and fixed networks; IP multimedia subsystem solutions; a cloud platform that handles workloads for various clouds; and telecom, IT, and commercial cloud services. The Global Services segment delivers managed services, including services for designing, building, operating, and managing the day-to-day operations of the customerÂ’s network or solutions; maintenance services; network sharing solutions; shared solutions; and managed services of IT environments. It also offers product-related services, consulting and systems integration services, and broadcast services for industry-specific solutions, primarily in the areas of utilities, transport, and public safety. The Support Solutions segment provides software suites for operators, such as operations support systems, business support systems, television and media solutions, and M-commerce solutions for money transfer. The company has a strategic partnership with Net Insight AB (publ) to offer end-to-end media contribution solutions to the broadcast industry. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.