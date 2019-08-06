Reviewing Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM)’s and Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN)’s results

Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) and Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN), both competing one another are Communication Equipment companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambium Networks Corporation 10 0.96 N/A 0.02 600.62 Knowles Corporation 17 2.10 N/A 0.52 39.06

Table 1 highlights Cambium Networks Corporation and Knowles Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Knowles Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Cambium Networks Corporation. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Cambium Networks Corporation’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Knowles Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambium Networks Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Knowles Corporation 0.00% 5.8% 4.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cambium Networks Corporation is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Knowles Corporation is 2.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. Knowles Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cambium Networks Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Cambium Networks Corporation and Knowles Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambium Networks Corporation 0 2 2 2.50 Knowles Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 41.29% for Cambium Networks Corporation with average price target of $13.38. Knowles Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $34 average price target and a 74.99% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Knowles Corporation seems more appealing than Cambium Networks Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 75% of Cambium Networks Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Knowles Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 4.7% of Cambium Networks Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.4% of Knowles Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cambium Networks Corporation -1.74% -0.93% 0% 0% 0% -0.93% Knowles Corporation 11.87% 10.84% 9.7% 33.27% 16.49% 52.89%

For the past year Cambium Networks Corporation has -0.93% weaker performance while Knowles Corporation has 52.89% stronger performance.

Summary

Knowles Corporation beats Cambium Networks Corporation on 10 of the 12 factors.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and specialty component solutions to the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, military, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Consumer Electronics and Specialty Components. The Mobile Consumer Electronics segment designs and manufactures acoustic products, including microphones and audio processing technologies for use in mobile handsets, wearables, and other consumer electronic devices. This segment also offers analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, smart microphones, software, ultrasonic sensors, and acoustic processors. The Specialty Components segment designs and manufactures electronic components used in medical and life science applications; and solutions and components used in communications infrastructure and various other markets. This segment also provides transducer products used primarily in hearing aid applications in the commercial audiology markets; oscillator products primarily for the telecom infrastructure market; and capacitor products used in various applications, such as radio, radar, satellite, power supplies, transceivers, and medical implants for the defense, aerospace, telecommunication, and life sciences markets. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers; and to its contract manufacturers and suppliers, as well as through distributors. Knowles Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois.