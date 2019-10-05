Reviewing Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM)’s and Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN)’s results

As Communication Equipment companies, Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) and Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambium Networks Corporation 10 0.00 5.29M 0.02 600.62 Ciena Corporation 40 1.16 153.04M 1.28 35.33

Demonstrates Cambium Networks Corporation and Ciena Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Ciena Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Cambium Networks Corporation. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Cambium Networks Corporation’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cambium Networks Corporation and Ciena Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambium Networks Corporation 55,104,166.67% 0% 0% Ciena Corporation 383,174,762.14% 10.3% 5.5%

Liquidity

Cambium Networks Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Ciena Corporation which has a 2.8 Current Ratio and a 2.4 Quick Ratio. Ciena Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cambium Networks Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Cambium Networks Corporation and Ciena Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambium Networks Corporation 0 2 2 2.50 Ciena Corporation 0 2 8 2.80

The consensus price target of Cambium Networks Corporation is $13.38, with potential upside of 44.81%. On the other hand, Ciena Corporation’s potential upside is 31.35% and its consensus price target is $49.4. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Cambium Networks Corporation seems more appealing than Ciena Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cambium Networks Corporation and Ciena Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 75% and 96.5%. Cambium Networks Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 4.7%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.5% of Ciena Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cambium Networks Corporation -1.74% -0.93% 0% 0% 0% -0.93% Ciena Corporation 0.67% 7.74% 17.85% 20.33% 78.24% 33.35%

For the past year Cambium Networks Corporation has -0.93% weaker performance while Ciena Corporation has 33.35% stronger performance.

Summary

Ciena Corporation beats Cambium Networks Corporation on 13 of the 15 factors.

Ciena Corporation provides equipment, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The companyÂ’s Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching. Its products include 6500 Packet-Optical Platform and the 5430 Reconfigurable Switching System, Waveserver stackable interconnect system, CoreDirector Multiservice Optical Switches, and OTN configuration for the 5410 Reconfigurable Switching System, as well as Z-Series Packet-Optical Platform; 3000 family of service delivery switches and service aggregation switches, and the 5000 family of service aggregation switches, as well as 8700 Packetwave Platform and the Ethernet packet configuration for the 5410 Service Aggregation Switch; and 4200 Advanced Services Platform, Corestream 5100/5200 Advanced Services Platform, Common Photonic Layer, and 6100 Multiservice Optical Platform. This segment also sells operating system software and enhanced software features embedded in each of these products. The companyÂ’s Software and Software-Related Services segment offers network management solutions, including the OneControl Unified Management System, ON-Center Network & Service Management Suite, Ethernet Services Manager, Optical Suite Release, and Planet Operate; and Blue Planet network virtualization, service orchestration, and network management software platform, as well as related installation, support, and consulting services. Its Global Services segment provides consulting and network design, installation and deployment, maintenance support, and training services. The company sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to network operators. Ciena Corporation was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Hanover, Maryland.