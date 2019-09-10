Reviewing Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM)’s and ADTRAN Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)’s results

As Communication Equipment companies, Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) and ADTRAN Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambium Networks Corporation 9 1.00 N/A 0.02 600.62 ADTRAN Inc. 14 0.85 N/A 0.02 462.92

Table 1 highlights Cambium Networks Corporation and ADTRAN Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. ADTRAN Inc. is observed to has than Cambium Networks Corporation. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Cambium Networks Corporation is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cambium Networks Corporation and ADTRAN Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambium Networks Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% ADTRAN Inc. 0.00% -4.3% -3%

Liquidity

Cambium Networks Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ADTRAN Inc. are 2.7 and 2 respectively. ADTRAN Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cambium Networks Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Cambium Networks Corporation and ADTRAN Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambium Networks Corporation 0 2 2 2.50 ADTRAN Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cambium Networks Corporation has a 25.05% upside potential and an average price target of $13.38.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 75% of Cambium Networks Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 94.5% of ADTRAN Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 4.7% of Cambium Networks Corporation shares. Comparatively, ADTRAN Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cambium Networks Corporation -1.74% -0.93% 0% 0% 0% -0.93% ADTRAN Inc. -0.89% -27.29% -34.8% -24.37% -31.63% 3.45%

For the past year Cambium Networks Corporation had bearish trend while ADTRAN Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Cambium Networks Corporation beats ADTRAN Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

ADTRAN, Inc. provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; fiber access network elements; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers. The companyÂ’s access and aggregation solutions also comprise cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; network management and cloud-based software platforms and applications; pluggable optical transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products and services. In addition, it provides customer devices comprising broadband customer premise solutions, such as passive optical network and point-to-point Ethernet optical network terminals; radio frequency over glass micro nodes; residential and business gateways; Wi-Fi access points and related powering and switching infrastructure; enterprise session border controllers; carrier Ethernet services termination devices; VoIP media gateways; and other products and services. Further, the company offers time division multiplexed and asynchronous transfer mode based aggregation systems and customer devices; high bit-rate digital subscriber line, asymmetric digital subscriber line, and other technologies; and other products and services. Additionally, it provides planning, engineering, program management, maintenance, support, installation, commissioning, and implementation services, as well as cloud-based managed services. The company serves communications service providers, distributed enterprises and small and medium-sized businesses, public and private enterprises, and individual users. ADTRAN, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama.