Reviewing Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM)’s and ADTRAN Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)’s results

As Communication Equipment companies, Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) and ADTRAN Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cambium Networks Corporation
|9
|1.00
|N/A
|0.02
|600.62
|ADTRAN Inc.
|14
|0.85
|N/A
|0.02
|462.92
Table 1 highlights Cambium Networks Corporation and ADTRAN Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. ADTRAN Inc. is observed to has than Cambium Networks Corporation. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Cambium Networks Corporation is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Cambium Networks Corporation and ADTRAN Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cambium Networks Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|ADTRAN Inc.
|0.00%
|-4.3%
|-3%
Liquidity
Cambium Networks Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ADTRAN Inc. are 2.7 and 2 respectively. ADTRAN Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cambium Networks Corporation.
Analyst Recommendations
Ratings and Recommendations for Cambium Networks Corporation and ADTRAN Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Cambium Networks Corporation
|0
|2
|2
|2.50
|ADTRAN Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Cambium Networks Corporation has a 25.05% upside potential and an average price target of $13.38.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 75% of Cambium Networks Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 94.5% of ADTRAN Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 4.7% of Cambium Networks Corporation shares. Comparatively, ADTRAN Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cambium Networks Corporation
|-1.74%
|-0.93%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-0.93%
|ADTRAN Inc.
|-0.89%
|-27.29%
|-34.8%
|-24.37%
|-31.63%
|3.45%
For the past year Cambium Networks Corporation had bearish trend while ADTRAN Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Cambium Networks Corporation beats ADTRAN Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.
ADTRAN, Inc. provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; fiber access network elements; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers. The companyÂ’s access and aggregation solutions also comprise cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; network management and cloud-based software platforms and applications; pluggable optical transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products and services. In addition, it provides customer devices comprising broadband customer premise solutions, such as passive optical network and point-to-point Ethernet optical network terminals; radio frequency over glass micro nodes; residential and business gateways; Wi-Fi access points and related powering and switching infrastructure; enterprise session border controllers; carrier Ethernet services termination devices; VoIP media gateways; and other products and services. Further, the company offers time division multiplexed and asynchronous transfer mode based aggregation systems and customer devices; high bit-rate digital subscriber line, asymmetric digital subscriber line, and other technologies; and other products and services. Additionally, it provides planning, engineering, program management, maintenance, support, installation, commissioning, and implementation services, as well as cloud-based managed services. The company serves communications service providers, distributed enterprises and small and medium-sized businesses, public and private enterprises, and individual users. ADTRAN, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama.
