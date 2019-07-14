Reviewing Camber Energy Inc. (CEI)’s and Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK)’s results

Camber Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) and Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) are two firms in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camber Energy Inc. 11 2.91 N/A -39.15 0.00 Mammoth Energy Services Inc. 16 0.24 N/A 4.64 3.17

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Camber Energy Inc. and Mammoth Energy Services Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Camber Energy Inc. and Mammoth Energy Services Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camber Energy Inc. 0.00% -75.6% 74.1% Mammoth Energy Services Inc. 0.00% 29.3% 19.2%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 2.3% of Camber Energy Inc. shares and 80.3% of Mammoth Energy Services Inc. shares. Camber Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.68%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.4% of Mammoth Energy Services Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Camber Energy Inc. -10.5% -24.18% -37.92% -94.13% -97.17% -77.15% Mammoth Energy Services Inc. 2.66% -17.98% -34.68% -43.91% -56.45% -18.3%

For the past year Camber Energy Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Mammoth Energy Services Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Mammoth Energy Services Inc. beats Camber Energy Inc.

Camber Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and Oklahoma. The company holds interests in approximately 13,000 net acres in producing fields located primarily in the Hunton formation in Lincoln, Logan, and Payne Counties, central Oklahoma, as well as in the Cline shale and upper Wolfberry shale in Glasscock County, Texas; and 3,600 net acres in the Horizontal San Andres play on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in West Texas under a joint venture agreement. As of March 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 5.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, such as 1.6 million barrels of crude oil reserves and 4.0 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Lucas Energy Inc. and changed its name to Camber Energy, Inc. in January 2017. Camber Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. operates as an integrated oilfield service company. The company operates in five segments: Pressure Pumping Services; Well Services; Natural Sand Proppant; Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services; and Other Energy Services. Its Pressure Pumping Services segment provides high-pressure hydraulic fracturing services to enhance the production of oil and natural gas from formations having low permeability. The companyÂ’s Well Services segment offers flowback services, including production testing, solids control, hydrostatic testing, and torque services; coiled tubing services; and pressure control services, such as nitrogen and fluid pumping services, as well as rents a range of oilfield related equipment used in flowback and hydraulic fracturing services. Its Natural Sand Proppant segment produces, distributes, and sells proppant for hydraulic fracturing. The companyÂ’s Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services segment provides drilling rigs and crews for operators, as well as rental equipment comprising mud motors and operational tools for vertical and horizontal drilling. Its Other Energy Services segment offers housing, kitchen and dining, and recreational service facilities for oilfield workers located in remote areas away from readily available lodging. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. serves companies engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional sands, and shale oil and natural gas reserves. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.