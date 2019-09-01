Reviewing Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (CLMT)’s and Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PARR)’s results

Both Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) and Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PARR) are Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. 4 0.09 N/A -0.41 0.00 Par Pacific Holdings Inc. 20 0.25 N/A 1.66 13.91

Demonstrates Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. and Par Pacific Holdings Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. 0.00% -61.7% -1.5% Par Pacific Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.79 beta means Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P.’s volatility is 79.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Par Pacific Holdings Inc.’s beta is 0.64 which is 36.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 1.3. Meanwhile, Par Pacific Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Par Pacific Holdings Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 14.7% of Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. shares are owned by institutional investors while 87.2% of Par Pacific Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.1% of Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.3% of Par Pacific Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. 0.43% 9.15% 38.81% 41.77% -40.38% 110.41% Par Pacific Holdings Inc. 2.49% 11.72% 19.36% 39.25% 32.83% 62.62%

For the past year Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. has stronger performance than Par Pacific Holdings Inc.

Summary

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. It operates in three segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products, and Oilfield Services. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, petrolatums, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods. The Fuel Products segment provides fuel and fuel-related products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt, and heavy fuel oils, as well as resells purchased crude oil to third party customers. The Oilfield Services segment manufactures and markets drilling fluids, completion fluids, and solids control services to the oil and gas exploration industry. Calumet GP, LLC serves as the general partner for Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products. The Retail segment operates retail outlets, which sell gasoline, diesel, and retail merchandise in the island of Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, and Kauai. This segment operates 37 kiosks, snack shops, or convenience stores. The Logistics segment owns and operates refined products terminals, pipelines, and a single-point mooring and trucking operations to distribute refined products throughout the island of Oahu, as well as the neighboring islands of Maui, Hawaii, Molokai, and Kauai. This segment also operates trucking business that distribute gasoline and road diesel to the final point of sale. The company was formerly known as Par Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. in October 2015. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.