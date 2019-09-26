Reviewing Callon Petroleum Company (CPE)’s and New Concept Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR)’s results

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) and New Concept Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) are two firms in the Independent Oil & Gas that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Callon Petroleum Company 6 1.76 N/A 0.97 5.07 New Concept Energy Inc. 2 13.60 N/A -0.13 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Callon Petroleum Company and New Concept Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Callon Petroleum Company 0.00% 9.3% 5.7% New Concept Energy Inc. 0.00% -8.5% -3.8%

Volatility & Risk

Callon Petroleum Company is 40.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.4. Competitively, New Concept Energy Inc.’s 82.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.82 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Callon Petroleum Company is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.5. The Current Ratio of rival New Concept Energy Inc. is 21.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 21.9. New Concept Energy Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Callon Petroleum Company.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Callon Petroleum Company and New Concept Energy Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Callon Petroleum Company 0 2 2 2.50 New Concept Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Callon Petroleum Company has a 82.17% upside potential and an average price target of $8.38.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Callon Petroleum Company shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.6% of New Concept Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Callon Petroleum Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Callon Petroleum Company -6.11% -26.24% -33.06% -40.65% -55.6% -24.19% New Concept Energy Inc. 2.77% -6.53% -15.92% 0.05% -31.89% 25.52%

For the past year Callon Petroleum Company had bearish trend while New Concept Energy Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Callon Petroleum Company beats on 6 of the 9 factors New Concept Energy Inc.

Callon Petroleum Company Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 91.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Natchez, Mississippi.