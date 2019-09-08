Reviewing Callon Petroleum Company (CPE)’s and Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES)’s results

Both Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) and Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) compete on a level playing field in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Callon Petroleum Company 6 1.56 N/A 0.97 5.07 Hess Corporation 61 2.91 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 highlights Callon Petroleum Company and Hess Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Callon Petroleum Company 0.00% 9.3% 5.7% Hess Corporation 0.00% -1.9% -0.9%

Risk & Volatility

Callon Petroleum Company is 40.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.4. Competitively, Hess Corporation’s beta is 1.96 which is 96.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Callon Petroleum Company has a Current Ratio of 0.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, Hess Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. Hess Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Callon Petroleum Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Callon Petroleum Company and Hess Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Callon Petroleum Company 0 2 2 2.50 Hess Corporation 0 1 3 2.75

$8.75 is Callon Petroleum Company’s average target price while its potential upside is 114.46%. Competitively the average target price of Hess Corporation is $72, which is potential 12.43% upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Callon Petroleum Company is looking more favorable than Hess Corporation, analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Callon Petroleum Company shares and 96.2% of Hess Corporation shares. Insiders held 0.5% of Callon Petroleum Company shares. Comparatively, Hess Corporation has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Callon Petroleum Company -6.11% -26.24% -33.06% -40.65% -55.6% -24.19% Hess Corporation 7% 0.89% 2.74% 20.23% 0.25% 60.1%

For the past year Callon Petroleum Company had bearish trend while Hess Corporation had bullish trend.

Callon Petroleum Company Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 91.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Natchez, Mississippi.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Bakken Midstream. It is also involved in crude oil and natural gas gathering, processing of natural gas and the fractionation of natural gas liquids, transportation of crude oil by rail car, terminaling and loading crude oil and natural gas liquids, and the storage and terminating of propane primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks Shale plays in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The company operates primarily in the United States, Denmark, Equatorial Guinea, the Joint Development Area of Malaysia/Thailand, Malaysia, and Norway. As of December 31, 2016, it had total proved reserves of 1,109 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in New York, New York.