Reviewing Callon Petroleum Company (CPE)’s and Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN)’s results

Both Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) and Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN) compete on a level playing field in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Callon Petroleum Company 7 1.93 N/A 0.97 8.34 Falcon Minerals Corporation 8 6.82 N/A -4.36 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Callon Petroleum Company 0.00% 9.3% 5.7% Falcon Minerals Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Callon Petroleum Company has a Current Ratio of 0.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, Falcon Minerals Corporation’s Current Ratio is 11.1 and has 11.1 Quick Ratio. Falcon Minerals Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Callon Petroleum Company.

Analyst Ratings

Callon Petroleum Company and Falcon Minerals Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Callon Petroleum Company 0 2 5 2.71 Falcon Minerals Corporation 0 1 3 2.75

Callon Petroleum Company’s upside potential is 117.04% at a $10.57 consensus price target. Competitively Falcon Minerals Corporation has a consensus price target of $10.5, with potential upside of 32.91%. Based on the results given earlier, Callon Petroleum Company is looking more favorable than Falcon Minerals Corporation, analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Callon Petroleum Company and Falcon Minerals Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 81% respectively. Insiders owned 0.3% of Callon Petroleum Company shares. Competitively, 4.5% are Falcon Minerals Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Callon Petroleum Company 2.27% 0.87% 6.44% -22.19% -41.52% 24.81% Falcon Minerals Corporation -0.12% -9.15% 11.51% -9.56% -15.65% -4.24%

For the past year Callon Petroleum Company has 24.81% stronger performance while Falcon Minerals Corporation has -4.24% weaker performance.

Summary

Callon Petroleum Company beats on 6 of the 10 factors Falcon Minerals Corporation.

Callon Petroleum Company Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 91.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Natchez, Mississippi.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires, owns, maintains, and manages mineral interests, mineral royalties, and overriding royalties relating to onshore unconventional shale oil and natural gas properties in the United States; and any associated interests and royalties relating to conventional oil and natural gas properties. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.