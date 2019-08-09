Reviewing Calix Inc. (CALX)’s and Network-1 Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP)’s results

As Communication Equipment companies, Calix Inc. (NYSE:CALX) and Network-1 Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calix Inc. 7 0.81 N/A -0.32 0.00 Network-1 Technologies Inc. 2 19.00 N/A -0.05 0.00

In table 1 we can see Calix Inc. and Network-1 Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Calix Inc. and Network-1 Technologies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calix Inc. 0.00% -13.3% -6.3% Network-1 Technologies Inc. 0.00% -1.9% -1.9%

Risk & Volatility

Calix Inc.’s current beta is 0.7 and it happens to be 30.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Network-1 Technologies Inc.’s 0.58 beta is the reason why it is 42.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Calix Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.2 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Network-1 Technologies Inc. are 49.1 and 49.1 respectively. Network-1 Technologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Calix Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Calix Inc. and Network-1 Technologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 66.4% and 13.7%. 3.1% are Calix Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Network-1 Technologies Inc. has 17.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Calix Inc. -0.16% -5.42% -15.14% -41.42% -10.29% -35.59% Network-1 Technologies Inc. 2.51% 0% -0.81% -7.55% -14.04% 9.87%

For the past year Calix Inc. had bearish trend while Network-1 Technologies Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Network-1 Technologies Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Calix Inc.

Calix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells broadband communications access platforms, systems, and software for fiber- and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers (CSPs) to transform networks and connect to residential and business subscribers. The company develops and sells carrier-class hardware and cloud products to enhance and transform CSP access networks to meet the demands of subscribers. Its portfolio consists of three core systems and/or nodes: E-Series access systems and nodes, B6 access nodes, and the C7 multiservice, multiprotocol access system. The company also offers the P-Series optical network terminals and residential gateways; the GigaFamily of GigaCenters, GigaHubs, and GigaPoints; and the Calix Management System, OpenLink cable software, and Compass Cloud family of software-as-a-service products. Its portfolio serves the CSP network from the central office or data center to the subscriber premises and enables CSPs to deliver voice, high-speed data, and broadband services over legacy and next-generation access networks. The company markets its access systems and software to CSPs in the United States, the Caribbean, Canada, Europe, and internationally through its direct sales force and resellers. Calix, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Petaluma, California.

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owns 33 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system. Its patents also comprise the Cox patent portfolio relating to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; and the quality of service (QoS) patents covering systems and methods for the transmission of audio, video, and data in order to achieve high QoS over computer and telephony networks. The company was formerly known as Network-1 Security Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Network-1 Technologies, Inc. in October 2013 to reflect the nature of its business. Network-1 Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, New York.