Reviewing Calix Inc. (CALX)’s and Its Peers results

Calix Inc. (NYSE:CALX) is a company in the Communication Equipment industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Calix Inc. has 66.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 54.76% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Calix Inc. has 3.1% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 11.00% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Calix Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calix Inc. 0.00% -13.30% -6.30% Industry Average 4.18% 33.29% 7.44%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Calix Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Calix Inc. N/A 7 0.00 Industry Average 68.17M 1.63B 102.47

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Calix Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Calix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.47 2.29 2.70

As a group, Communication Equipment companies have a potential upside of 72.78%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Calix Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Calix Inc. -0.16% -5.42% -15.14% -41.42% -10.29% -35.59% Industry Average 4.47% 8.55% 13.81% 23.14% 34.90% 33.68%

For the past year Calix Inc. has -35.59% weaker performance while Calix Inc.’s rivals have 33.68% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Calix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Calix Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 3.45 and has 2.74 Quick Ratio. Calix Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Calix Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Calix Inc. is 30.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.7. Competitively, Calix Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.05 which is 4.56% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Calix Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Calix Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

Calix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells broadband communications access platforms, systems, and software for fiber- and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers (CSPs) to transform networks and connect to residential and business subscribers. The company develops and sells carrier-class hardware and cloud products to enhance and transform CSP access networks to meet the demands of subscribers. Its portfolio consists of three core systems and/or nodes: E-Series access systems and nodes, B6 access nodes, and the C7 multiservice, multiprotocol access system. The company also offers the P-Series optical network terminals and residential gateways; the GigaFamily of GigaCenters, GigaHubs, and GigaPoints; and the Calix Management System, OpenLink cable software, and Compass Cloud family of software-as-a-service products. Its portfolio serves the CSP network from the central office or data center to the subscriber premises and enables CSPs to deliver voice, high-speed data, and broadband services over legacy and next-generation access networks. The company markets its access systems and software to CSPs in the United States, the Caribbean, Canada, Europe, and internationally through its direct sales force and resellers. Calix, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Petaluma, California.