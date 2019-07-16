Reviewing Calix Inc. (CALX)’s and Its Competitors results

As Communication Equipment company, Calix Inc. (NYSE:CALX) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.6% of Calix Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.92% of all Communication Equipment’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Calix Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.23% of all Communication Equipment companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Calix Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calix Inc. 0.00% -11.90% -5.70% Industry Average 5.95% 37.09% 7.17%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Calix Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Calix Inc. N/A 8 0.00 Industry Average 86.18M 1.45B 77.66

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Calix Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Calix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 2.19 2.50 2.66

The potential upside of the competitors is 89.19%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Calix Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Calix Inc. -5.8% -0.3% -14.94% -35.09% 6.56% -31.69% Industry Average 4.03% 14.75% 18.48% 20.76% 34.73% 31.70%

For the past year Calix Inc. had bearish trend while Calix Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Calix Inc. are 1.2 and 0.8. Competitively, Calix Inc.’s competitors have 3.41 and 2.72 for Current and Quick Ratio. Calix Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Calix Inc.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.52 shows that Calix Inc. is 48.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Calix Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.10 which is 9.93% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Calix Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Calix Inc.’s peers beat Calix Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.

Calix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells broadband communications access platforms, systems, and software for fiber- and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers (CSPs) to transform networks and connect to residential and business subscribers. The company develops and sells carrier-class hardware and cloud products to enhance and transform CSP access networks to meet the demands of subscribers. Its portfolio consists of three core systems and/or nodes: E-Series access systems and nodes, B6 access nodes, and the C7 multiservice, multiprotocol access system. The company also offers the P-Series optical network terminals and residential gateways; the GigaFamily of GigaCenters, GigaHubs, and GigaPoints; and the Calix Management System, OpenLink cable software, and Compass Cloud family of software-as-a-service products. Its portfolio serves the CSP network from the central office or data center to the subscriber premises and enables CSPs to deliver voice, high-speed data, and broadband services over legacy and next-generation access networks. The company markets its access systems and software to CSPs in the United States, the Caribbean, Canada, Europe, and internationally through its direct sales force and resellers. Calix, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Petaluma, California.