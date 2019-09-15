Reviewing Calix Inc. (CALX)’s and Cool Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AWSM)’s results

Since Calix Inc. (NYSE:CALX) and Cool Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AWSM) are part of the Communication Equipment industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calix Inc. 7 0.86 N/A -0.32 0.00 Cool Holdings Inc. 2 0.61 N/A -4.01 0.00

In table 1 we can see Calix Inc. and Cool Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Calix Inc. and Cool Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calix Inc. 0.00% -13.3% -6.3% Cool Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% -132.4%

Risk & Volatility

Calix Inc. has a 0.7 beta, while its volatility is 30.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Cool Holdings Inc.’s 29.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.29 beta.

Liquidity

Calix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Cool Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and has 0.4 Quick Ratio. Calix Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cool Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 66.4% of Calix Inc. shares and 5.1% of Cool Holdings Inc. shares. About 3.1% of Calix Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 10% of Cool Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Calix Inc. -0.16% -5.42% -15.14% -41.42% -10.29% -35.59% Cool Holdings Inc. -1.06% 6.86% -20.09% -29.43% -51.05% -3.61%

For the past year Calix Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Cool Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Calix Inc. beats Cool Holdings Inc.

Calix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells broadband communications access platforms, systems, and software for fiber- and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers (CSPs) to transform networks and connect to residential and business subscribers. The company develops and sells carrier-class hardware and cloud products to enhance and transform CSP access networks to meet the demands of subscribers. Its portfolio consists of three core systems and/or nodes: E-Series access systems and nodes, B6 access nodes, and the C7 multiservice, multiprotocol access system. The company also offers the P-Series optical network terminals and residential gateways; the GigaFamily of GigaCenters, GigaHubs, and GigaPoints; and the Calix Management System, OpenLink cable software, and Compass Cloud family of software-as-a-service products. Its portfolio serves the CSP network from the central office or data center to the subscriber premises and enables CSPs to deliver voice, high-speed data, and broadband services over legacy and next-generation access networks. The company markets its access systems and software to CSPs in the United States, the Caribbean, Canada, Europe, and internationally through its direct sales force and resellers. Calix, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Petaluma, California.

Cool Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells wireless handsets, tablets, and related products to the carriers, distributors, and retailers in Latin America. The company sells its products under the verykool brand. It operates OneClick store located in the El Solar Shopping district in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The company was formerly known as InfoSonics Corporation and changed its name to Cool Holdings, Inc. in June 2018. Cool Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Miami, Florida.